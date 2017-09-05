Lake Olmstead Amphitheater?

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Its main mission as home of the Augusta Green Jackets is over but city leaders say it shouldn’t be the end of Lake Olmstead stadium,

“Maintain that retain it in the city of Augusta it ought to be a multi-use facility it could easily be transformed into something really, really nice up there,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

So what do some commissioners think would be really, really nice at Lake Olmstead,

“Maybe an amphitheater type situation where we could have outside events convert the outfield into a staging area,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“I would like to see a covered amphitheater very similar to what they have in Atlanta Lake Wood Amphitheater,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

Some commissioners say Augusta University is interested in the ball park, and could help the city cover the costs of maintaining the stadium.

“I know Augusta University wants to play baseball there my concern is the operating costs of that facility we’re going to need about 300 thousand I talked to the owners of the GreenJackets,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“It would be a great place for an amphitheater it wouldn’t take much to change it around it’s got a lot of convenience there it’s in a great location if we don’t do that what are we going to do with it I don’t want to turn it over to anyone else,” said Commissioner Williams.

“Where are we going to find the 300 thousand dollars in maintain it might not be 300 it might be 200 thousand but that’s 200 thousand where we scraping for salaries for people salaries for the Sheriff’s Department lots of needs and that seems like a want not a need,” said Commissioner Frantom.

A decision may need to come quick the city’s lease with the GreenJackets ends September 30th, the Commission Engineering committee is scheduled to discuss options for the Stadium at its meeting next week.