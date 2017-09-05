Local Red Cross holds back sending volunteers to Texas due to Hurricane Irma

Augusta, South Carolina (WJBF) – Directors and Managers at both the Augusta and South Carolina Red Cross locations say they’re already preparing for Irma’s possible impacts here at home, while making sure Texas still has what it needs.

In the past few days, changes have been made at The American Red Cross location in South Carolina and Augusta.

“Initially when we found out about the damage over in Texas and Louisiana because of Hurricane Harvey we were sending people out as fast as we could to get them deployed and assist,” said John Madrid, Disaster Program Manager, South Carolina Red Cross.

But now with one of the strongest hurricanes on record, Irma, getting closer Red Cross volunteers say it’s their first time where they could be handling two large scale disasters, on top of an everyday work load.

“It’s been a challenge because we wanna continue to assist those who are affected by Hurricane Harvey while at the same time we don’t want to leave ourselves vulnerable here,” said John Madrid, Disaster Program Manager, South Carolina Red Cross.

Between the Augusta and South Carolina locations, they both are planning to make like minded adjustments.

“We are now putting a hold on our resources including personnel and volunteers right now before deploying them in case we need them here,” said Susan Everitt, Executive Director, Augusta Red Cross.

“Because we wanna make sure we have enough people here to cover just in case things get bad around here because of Hurricane Irma,” said John Madrid, Disaster Program Manager, South Carolina Red Cross.

While also making phone calls to previous volunteers to see if they could be able to come back and help out, and even recruiting new people.

“One of the big challenges we face is getting spread too thin, we don’t necessarily have enough volunteers to go around so that’s part of the reason we’re always actively recruiting trying to bring more people on, trying to increase our workforce,” said John Madrid, Disaster Program Manager, South Carolina Red Cross.

“Just putting everyone on standby so if we do need to do something here locally we’ll be ready,” said Susan Everitt, Executive Director, Augusta Red Cross.

To volunteer check below:

Online.

To donate:

Call: 1-800-HELP NOW

Text: REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.

Mail:

To donate by mail, please download and complete the check donation form. Your form and check payable to American Red Cross can be mailed to us at:

American Red Cross

PO Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839