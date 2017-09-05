Locals preparing for Hurricane Irma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– People in our area aren’t wasting any time or taking any chances preparing for Irma. The threat of Hurricane Irma has many stocking up on supplies, especially after seeing the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Generators are what locals are after. Several stores across the area are either sold out or close to it.

If you went to the Lowe’s off Bobby Jones Expressway early Tuesday, you more than likely saw a worker heading toward a check-out line with a generator. The store only a had a handful left by midday. On top of that, workers were steadily answering phone calls from people asking about availability.

“Usually you lose count after a while, so really, I couldn’t tell you possibly how many calls we have had, Brian Pines, Lowe’s Manager said. Generally you will see some of your mid-grade ones move first in that event. Then after that, people will get whatever is available that will do something for them.”

Mid-grade generators run up to 6,000 watts of power. A customer who already has one those mid-grade machines told me he feels prepared.

“I used it during the ice storm, and we were actually able to watch TV, keep the kids entertained, keep the food cold and make sure nothing spoiled,” Kevin Netherton, a Lowe’s customer, said.

If the storm has a direct affect on the area, Pine expects necessities like batteries, flashlights, cases of water and even clean-up material to sell out fast. Customers are asking when Lowe’s will get the next shipment of generators, but Pine doesn’t expect one anytime soon.

“Really what Lowe’s does when we see runs like this if there is a disaster that happens to strike, Lowe’s will allocate extra inventory to those areas hit and impacted by sever storms,” Pine explained.

“It seems like we are kind of far from the path, far from the areas that are affected, but hopefully it doesn’t track this way, but if it does, I have it. If not…. (shrugs),” Netherton said.

Possible storm victims are also taking action to make sure they have a safe place to sleep. I reached out to some hotels in the area, and a few are already booked up.

The forecast for Hurricane Irma could always change before next week for people in South Carolina and Georgia, but it’s always a good idea to be prepared.