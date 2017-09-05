New emergency housing could be coming to McDuffie County thanks to new federal grant money

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)- There are dilapidated homes in McDuffie County which could soon be put to good use, thanks to a recent grant awarded to the East Georgia Housing Authority.

That grant money could bring new life to those blighted sites.

“It’s $720,000 and it’s going to provide GED programs for 16-24 year olds,” said Executive Director Kelly Evans.

The 16-24 year olds will be working in labs at Augusta Tech’s Thomson campus

The students will also be working off campus.

Not only is this grant going to be helping young adults, it’s also going to be providing emergency housing, which is something McDuffie County currently doesn’t have.

“It’s on the job training which will include the ability to rehab housing for emergency housing, less than 12 months on a lease,” said Evans.

That’s providing a vital service for existing needs.

“We see a lot of families who, because of a situation in life, their looking to be out of their arrangement quickly,”

The grant money was awarded by the Federal Department of Labor.

Money was also awarded to the cities of Harlem, Crawfordville, and Warrenville.

The grant also benefits McDuffie County partners for Success, Worksource, and the Augusta Tech Thomson campus.