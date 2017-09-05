President Trump to make announcement to end DACA program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Trump administration is expected to announce a decision today on the deferred action for childhood arrivals program, otherwise known as DACA.

The immigration policy allows certain illegal immigrants who entered the United States as minors to avoid deportation and to work legally.

There are currently 800-thousand people protected under the program in the U.S.

Some argue that the President’s decision to end DACA is an unconstitutional overreach by the Obama administration.

Local legislators are even speaking out about the affects the Presidents decision could have on immigrant families and our local economy.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham says, quote, “If President Trump chooses to cancel the DACA program and give Congress six months to find a legislative solution, I will be supportive of such a position. However,

I equally understand the plight of the Dream Act kids.” Graham says.

Sources close to the Trump Administrations say the President will move to end the program but will delay implementation of his decision for six months. The decision would give congress more time to act and to create a new immigration plan.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff session expected to make that announcement of his decision later today.