South Carolina Department of Agriculture hosting ‘Pesticide Collection’ Event in October

CITY OF AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Go ahead and start gathering the pesticides sitting in your garage, because next month you can safely throw them away.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is collecting outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides.

The pesticides and chemical programs is only open to South Carolina residents and farmers.

Chemical and pesticide quantities accepted will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

Pesticide products accepted include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home.

Rinsate will not be accepted.

Fertilizer will not be accepted unless it is combined or co-packed with a pesticide such as weed and feed.

No compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve) or empty pesticide containers will be collected.

You can drop it off on October 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Irmo High School, at 6671 Broad River Road, in Columbia.