Arrest made in Avalon Lane murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another suspect in connection with a murder.

32-year old Dimitri Carter surrendered to investigators just after Noon on Wednesday.

Carter is charged with Murder in the death of Andrew Jones.

Jones’ body was found on top a brush pile on Avalon Lane in Beech Island.

Three other arrests have previously been made in connection to this case.

Dylan Seth Rayborn was arrested after a high speed chase. He is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder. Christopher Buckland was also arrested in that chase.

38-year-old Christopher Blitchington was arrested later.

He’s charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Trafficking in Meth or Cocaine Base Drugs.