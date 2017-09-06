City of Augusta, Red Cross prepares to open disaster shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Evacuees from the Chatham County area and other places potentially in Hurricane Irma’s pathway can find shelters opening up for them across Richmond County. Shelters for those self-evacuees could open as soon as this Saturday, but the Red Cross and the city will not make that decision until Thursday.

“We will be taking evacuees from the Savannah area,” explained Red Cross volunteer Susan Jernigan on the heels of decision time.

As Hurricane Irma’s potential path threatens Georgia and South Carolina, shelters will open very soon.

Jernigan explained. “We’ll also be taking the self evacuees, which are people who do have transportation and want to get out early.”

Jernigan, who once ran a business helping people in disaster areas with insurance, volunteers with the Red Cross where she ran the Henry Brigham Center during Hurricane Matthew last year. She told us Red Cross provides the basic necessities such as food and a place to sleep, but a vital communication tool will help evacuees as well.

“We didn’t have WiFi. And I noticed a lot of people on their phones because in the midst of a disaster you’re worried and you want to check the weather and you want to check to see if your houses and neighborhoods have been damaged,” she said.

While Jernigan works on securing a charging station this go round, Richmond County is preparing to open its community recreational centers for evacuees too.

Jim Beasley, the city’s Public Information Officer, told us “We do offer up all recreation centers. There is a list of them on our Augusta, GA website. In the event that we have to open some, we will make known the specific locations of where those recreation centers will be.”

Beasley said city leaders very well may hold a meeting Thursday to select locations and devise a plan, which could include an Emergency Operations Center announcement.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on where those locations will be as soon as they are announced.