Fake architect named Newman gets up to 7 years in prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A fake architect named Newman charged in a New York state fraud investigation dubbed “Operation Vandelay Industries” has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Paul J. Newman was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six felonies including grand larceny and fraud. He must also pay $115,000 restitution.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office said Newman had rendered fraudulent architectural services since 2010 in Albany, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. Victims included municipalities and businesses.

Schneiderman dubbed the operation to nab Newman “Vandelay Industries” in reference to a long-running joke on “Seinfeld” about a fictional company by that name. A character named Newman was Jerry’s nemesis on the sitcom.