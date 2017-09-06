Finalists for Environmental Services job interviewed

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There are two finalists to take over as the head of Augusta’s Environmental Services Department.

Commissioners meeting with the two top candidates today for job interviews.

They are Brooks Stayer, who leads a regional waste authority in Merced, California.

The other finalist is Lori Videtto, who is currently the Interim Director of the Environmental Services Department.

Commissions will select a replacement for Mark Johnson who resigned in June after landfill equipment was found on private property in Lincoln County.

