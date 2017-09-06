GA Governor Deal declares state of emergency for coastal counties

ATLANTA (NEWS RELEASE) – Acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal today issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties.

This emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Deal. “This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.”