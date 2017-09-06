Hospitals around the CSRA are prepped for Hurricane Irma

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Doctor’s Hospital and AU Medical Center share what they are doing to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

“Right now we’re preparing for a potential hurricane response,” Terry Treadwell – Chief Operations Officer – Doctors Hospital.

“It’s never too early to plan, its never too early we say to lean forward into it , so we wanna be a step ahead of it,” said Phillip Coule – Associate Chief Medical Officer – AU Medical Center.

Hospitals around the CSRA are getting prepped for Hurricane Irma, which is on record to be the strongest Hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Well we have to prepare on many fronts, we have to deal with staffing, we have to deal with supplies and we have to deal with the actually environment around the facility,” said Terry Treadwell – Chief Operations Officer – Doctors Hospital

“Currently we’re in kinda of a planning mode for preparing for evacuations from coastal areas,” said Phillip Coule – Associate Chief Medical Officer – AU Medical Center.

People in these hospitals have been working day-in and day-out to bring in additional supplies.

“Communication is key to any response to a disaster event .. we stand up where we call it a command station where our senior leader and we have communication throughout the entire corporation, coordinating our response not only locally but regionally as well,” Terry Treadwell – Chief Operations Officer – Doctors Hospital.

“So we’re very much connected and coordinating with our local partners and we’ve got people who full time job is to essentially to worry about this stuff and coordinate all of this,” said Phillip Coule – Associate Chief Medical Officer – AU Medical Center.

After speaking with Operation Manager they say due to previous Hurricanes like Matthew they are more than ready for what could come.

“We learned alot during that incident, we’ve been working to make that better and now we hope that we don’t have to do those things but if we do we’ve got some experience and we’re leaning forward into,” said Phillip Coule – Associate Chief Medical Officer – AU Medical Center.