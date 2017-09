AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a three day hiring fair.

The event is Wednesday, Sept. 6 to until Friday, Sept. 8 and will be from each day from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

It will be held at the MAU Building on Greene Street in Downtown Augusta.

The company says they are now hiring for multiple leading manufacturers in the CSRA.