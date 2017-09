AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College students plan to roll up their sleeves to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

About 30 students packed their bags to head to the Houston area for three days to help local agencies remove debris from houses.

The Christian Methodist episcopal churches of Houston and Georgia sponsored the volunteers.

The mission trip is free for the student volunteers.

The school is also collecting non-perishable food and personal items for victims