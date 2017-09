SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Preparations are underway in South Carolina for Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are checking equipment in all 46 counties.

The department says all counties have a 10-day fuel supply for equipment and vehicles.

Crews are also out inspecting low lying areas prone to flooding.

The department is also monitoring traffic as people from Florida could head to South Carolina or Georgia ahead of the storm.