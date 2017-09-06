South Carolina under state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, local agencies bracing for worst

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster declared South Carolina under a state of emergency.

Local agencies are on standby going into the weekend, as they brace for the potential catastrophic Hurricane.

It’s still too soon to accurately forecast Hurricane Irma’s path, so right now Emergency Management Directors are just monitoring the storm.

They shared some preparation advice for people to consider ahead of the hurricane.

“They please need to pay attention to this storm, because it’s a very dangerous storm.” Allendale County Emergency Management Director Gidget Stanley-Banks told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

South Carolina is mobilizing days ahead of a possible strike from Hurricane Irma, whose projected path puts the Palmetto State right in the path of danger.

All 46 counties now under a state of emergency, allows Emergency Response teams to begin preparations.

“Right now we are out checking the Evacuation Routes signs, the equipment and we are also gathering the personnel,” said Aiken County S.C.D.O.T. Officer Manager Donna Coleman.

“We are preparing, of course, for the worst.” Barnwell County Emergency Management Roger Riley said. “The worst case scenario would be coming up the Savannah River, which would mean evacuations from the coast and we mean we would be housing as many as we could here.”

While trained teams do pre-storm work, they want residents to review their hurricane plan – which should include having enough supplies to survive 3 days without power, food or water, researching the nearest shelter, making arrangements for pets and assessing their property.

“I would advise them to take pictures of all their belongings, pull out their insurance policy and see what their policy covers and if they have to evacuate make sure some other family member, outside of town knows where they’ll be going.” Banks said.

