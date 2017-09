AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is cooking up plans to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

City Officials announcing that this Friday, a barbecue will be held at the Municipal Building to raise money for the Salvation Army.

There will be barbeque chicken for sale for a minimum donation of ten dollars.

The barbeque fund raiser kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and will continue as long as the food lasts.