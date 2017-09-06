Tiger shot dead after roaming metro Atlanta neighborhood

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said they received several calls about the wild animal on the loose.

A source told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road Wednesday morning.

Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood, attacking a dog.

Brittney Speck, who owns the dog in the incident, said she woke up to high beams and other lights flashed on by officers in the area.

“My dog was also going crazy in the backyard,” Speck said.

When she went to her back window to check on her Dachshund named Journey, she saw the tiger in her neighbor’s yard along the side nearest her yard and called 911.

Soon after, the tiger jumped on her dog, Speck said.

“And the officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back,” Speck said.

The dog is OK.

Speck said she’s thankful her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old children weren’t outside at the time.

“It was like a full-grown zoo tiger,” Speck said.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Noah’s Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”