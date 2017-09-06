Weezer Fan Club surprises Pennsylvania boy

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This story is proof that there are still plenty of good people in this world.

A Schuylkill County boy is overwhelmed by an act of kindness from complete strangers.

12-year-old Colin Haas lost his stepdad Scott after he died from a brain aneurysm nearly three years ago.

Music was at the heart of their relationship, especially the band Weezer, and this hat was Scott’s prized possession.

But Colin’s mom Megan said the beanie went missing after her family moved from Minersville to Frackville.

For the past two years, she has been trying to find the hat or at least replace it.

So Megan took to Facebook, asking if anyone in Schuylkill County could help out.

But the post made its way all over the world and even caught the attention of the Weezer Fan Club.

Colin received a special surprise in the mail last week, and his mom captured his heartfelt reaction.

“I was crying behind the camera,” said Megan. “I’m just watching him as his eyes light up, and it was amazing to watch!”

“I thought it was very heartwarming,” said Colin. “I just want to thank everyone who came together and did this for me!”

As it turns out, a fellow Weezer fan in Canada had the same hat and decided it needed a new owner.

The fan club members crammed a box full of Weezer memorabilia, but it’s less about the stuff and more about the lesson — it doesn’t take much to make a kid smile.