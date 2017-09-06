WJBF NewsChannel 6 Telethon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Volunteers are up early and in preparation for today’s Red Cross Telethon.

NewsChannel 6 and Beasley Broadcasting are teaming up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers are waiting near the phone lines today ready to take your call.

If you haven’t made a donation yet or if you already have and you feel compelled to give once more to those that have been impacted by the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey.

There are several ways you can give today.

You can call our local phone bank here at (706) 922-8477.

You can also visit redcross.org/Augusta or click on the red and white stripped icon on our webpage found on wjbf.com .

