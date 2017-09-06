WJBF Scholar Athlete: Westside’s Amaya Moore

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Amaya Moore is one of the most talented two-sport athletes at Westside High School.

The senior has been named First-Team All-Region and All-Area for volleyball. She’s also an All-Region basketball player.

Moore stuffs the stat sheet each time she takes the court, but with as much success as she’s had athletically and academically, Moore believes she still needs to work on her self confidence, so she can continue to grow.

“Being confident in myself,” Moore said. “I don’t have much confidence. I believe a lot of other athletes could have gotten [the scholar athlete award] and a lot of athletes are better than me. So, just having confidence in myself and doing what I need to get where I’m at.”

“She does well academically and she does well athletically, but for her to see how far she can go [is important],” Amaya’s mother Angela Moore said.

Moore said she would love to continue playing both volleyball and basketball in college.