AUGUSTA (WJBF) – We are happy to report that the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund raised at least 10,000 dollars Wednesday, Sept. 8th.

That does not include money made from online and text donations.

Many volunteers along with our WJBF NewsChannel 6 team were at the American Red Cross located at 1332 Ellis Street in Augusta, Ga. to answer phones in order to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

We at WJBF would like to say thank you again to everyone who participated, every cent counts.