Augusta gas supply problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gas stations across the CSRA are running out of fuel because of supply problems in Texas and high demand from those evacuating Florida.

Many of them have signs up informing customers there is no gas left.

A lot of pumps are bagged up saying they’re out of service.

For the gas stations that do have gas though, there are long lines of cars as people are trying to fill-up before the storm.

Gas prices have been rising since Hurricane Harvey.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of regular gas in Augusta is $2.61.

Just across the river in South Carolina, the average price is $2.53.

GasBuddy says the lowest price in our area is $2.29 a gallon.

The website estimates prices will continue to rise because of Irma.