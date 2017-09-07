CSRA school, college closures due to Hurricane Irma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several area school districts and colleges are closing due Hurricane Irma.
- Richmond County schools will be closed from Monday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 13th.
- Screven County schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 13th.
- Allendale County schools will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 8 and will be closed from Monday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 13th.
Universities:
- South Carolina State will close starting Friday, Sept. 8.
- Georgia Southern University will be closed from Friday, Sept. 8 to Tuesday, Sept. 12th.
- Savannah State University will be closed from Friday, Sept. 8 to Tuesday, Sept. 12th.
