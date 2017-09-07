Impending storm sends many into stores for items

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – People expecting to be stuck at home for a few days shopped at stores buying everything from water to batteries.

NewsChannel 6 found two types of shoppers; those stocking up for the hurricane if it makes landfall here and those who were not worried at all and shopping just because it’s time to get more food.

Customers such as Cassandra Thompson, of North Augusta, scanned the isles of BiLo and other stores around the CSRA in expectation of Hurricane Irma.

“Just can goods, some water. Just things in case our power goes out,” she told us. “Oatmeal. Cereal.”

We found shoppers picking out other must haves ahead of hunkering down for the storm, such as cans of tuna, soup, lunch meats and the bread to go with it. Milk and even our favorite snack time friend Little Debbie flew off shelves too.

Of course cases of water have been flying off the shelves in several stores. It’s a stable in some homes, such as Christine Lyons’ home. She told us she wasn’t really in a rush to get anything for the hurricane.

“It’s 100 percent important to keep those things. You need water and all that stuff so I just keep that stuff,” she said.

Here are some other items that can get you hurricane ready that you may have not thought about.

Fill your prescriptions

Purchase dog or cat food

First aid kit

Manual can opener

Glasses and contact solution

Important documents – Make electronic/waterproof container

Click here for a full list.

As always, you can expect that if the storm hits, power will be out for three days and you will need items to last that long.

But some people told us they have no fear.

“I think we’re a little too far inland for it to really affect us. But it never hurts to be prepared just in case,” Thompson said.

The manager at the North Augusta BiLo said flashlights have been a popular item.

At Kroger, the popular items are water, bread, sandwich meats, canned meats, canned foods, ice, and charcoal.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins