Local rescue housing pets for evacuees at Aiken Fairgrounds

Related Coverage North Augusta Hippodrome opens doors for evacuees to shelter horses, farms animals for free

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken foster-based rescue is making accommodation for the pets of evacuees.

Team Stinkykiss will be setting up an evacuation center for your 4 legged friend at the Aiken Fairgrounds, located at 1566 Columbia Highway North.

There will be no accommodations for people, but the rescue does have access to 80 campsites on the property.

Volunteers asks that people please bring a labeled crate and food for their pet.

They will begin accepting animals on Sat., Sept. 9, 2017.

You can contact Team Stinkykiss via our Facebook, here, send them an email at teamskrescue@gmail.com or call 912-492-1905.

You can also make donations to the rescue just stop by the Aiken Fairground.

Needs include:

wire crates (PLEASE no enclosed travel carriers)

chain link kennels

dog/cat food

cat litter

dog beds

blankets

bottled water

paper towels

cleaning supplies

gift cards (gas, restaurant, grocery store, Lowe’s, etc.)

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.