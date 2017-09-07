Midland Valley looks to snap skid against Strom Thurmond on Game Night Live

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been a slow start to the season for Midland Valley under second-year head coach Andrew Jenkins. After two big losses to start the year, the task doesn’t get any easier when the Mustangs host 3A No. 4 Strom Thurmond on Friday night.

While Midland Valley has struggled to start their season, the Rebels have dominated their first two opponents, and they have owned this series, winning ten in a row over the Mustangs.

“They know that without me having to tell them,” Jenkins said. “They keep up with those guys, a lot of them are good friends. It’s time we start swinging the rivalry back in our direction.”

“Anytime we play a team in the CSRA it’s a big game for us because we know we’re going to get their best shot,” Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary said. “Friday night is going to be a big opportunity for us to go down there to their place and try to get a win, but we know they’re going to play very well.”

Kickoff is schedule for 7:30 p.m. on MeTV.