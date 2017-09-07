North Augusta Hippodrome opens doors for evacuees to shelter horse, farms animals for free

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Evacuees coming from the coast can shelter their horses for free in North Augusta.

The Hippodrome is an equine evacuation facility, however they will house farm animals as well.

Space is filling up quick, already 250 of the 597 stalls are reserved.

“Is it going to cost evacuees anything?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“No ma’am. They will be asked to provide shavings just from a sanitary standpoint, but there’s not charge for them.” Hippodrome Manager Tim Peterson told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “That’s been an unwritten by the National Barrel Horse Association and also the owners of the Hippodrome are consuming that fee.”

The Hippodrome is located at 5540 Jefferson Davis Highway.

To reserve a spot call 706-373-8769.

