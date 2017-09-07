North Augusta Hippodrome opens doors for evacuees to shelter horse, farms animals for free

By Published:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Evacuees coming from the coast can shelter their horses for free in North Augusta.

The Hippodrome is an equine evacuation facility, however they will house farm animals as well.

Space is filling up quick, already 250 of the 597 stalls are reserved.

“Is it going to cost evacuees anything?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“No ma’am. They will be asked to provide shavings just from a sanitary standpoint, but there’s not charge for them.” Hippodrome Manager Tim Peterson told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “That’s been an unwritten by the National Barrel Horse Association and also the owners of the Hippodrome are consuming that fee.”

The Hippodrome is located at 5540 Jefferson Davis Highway.

To reserve a spot call 706-373-8769.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s