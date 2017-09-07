Police chase in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Hephzibah Police Department, there was a police chase and crash in Hephzibah on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

A Hephzibah Police K-9 Officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on a one-way street, but the driver refused to stop.

This led to a four-mile chase ending on Peach Orchard Road near the South Point Golf Course.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the officers car.

Neither the driver nor the police officer were injured in the crash.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Ronnie Ellison of Deans Bridge Road.

Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Ellison was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on multiple traffic charges.

He was found to be driving under a suspended license and is wanted by the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office for Felony and Attempting to Elude charges.

 

