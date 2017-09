CSRA (WJBF) – A number of area schools are announcing closures due to the housing of evacuees from Hurricane Irma.

The Richmond County School System has announced that their schools will be closed from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th.

All athletic events for Friday & Saturday will continue as planned.

All after school activities for Monday through Wednesday are cancelled.

Screven County has also announced its schools will be closed September 11th and 12th.