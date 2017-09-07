Richmond County shelters prepare for potential evacuees

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Should Savannah residents be evacuated, many would likely take shelter in Richmond County.

Last October, Red Cross shelters opened in Augusta during Hurricane Matthew.

Evacuees were sheltered at the Henry Brigham Center and May Park.

The Red Cross and City of Augusta will meet today to decide which shelters will open.

“When it comes all down to it you’re taking care of people,” says Red Cross Volunteer, Susan Jernigan. “The Red Cross mission is just to alleviate suffering in the middle of a disaster and that’s what we’re doing.”