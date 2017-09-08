A complied list of locations taking hurricane evacuees in the CSRA

(WJBF) – Due to the severe weather condition here at WJBF NewsChannel 6, we are looking to keep our community safe.

Below is a compiled list of locations offering shelter for hurricane evacuees and pets.

Schools

Aiken County:

Many schools in Aiken will be open if they are Red Cross facilities.

Barnwell County:

TBA

Bamberg County:

Denmark- Olar Middle School

Address: 332 E Clark St, Denmark, SC 29042

Phone: (803) 793-3383

Denmark- Olar High School

Address: 197 Viking Cir, Denmark, SC 29042

Phone: (803) 793-3307

Columbia County:

TBA

Evans County:

TBA

Richmond County:

Academy of Richmond County

Address: 910 Russell St. Augusta, Ga. 30904

Phone: (706)737-7152

Tutt Middle School

Address: 495 Boy Scout Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: (706)737-7288

Glenn Hills Middle School

Address: 2941 Glenn Hills Dr, Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: (706) 796-4705

Bulter High School

Address: 2011 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: (706) 796-4959

Pine Hill Middle School

Address: 2147 Mc Elmurray Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: (706) 592-3730

Address: 4558 Brothersville Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: (706) 592-2089

Churches

Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church

Address: 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

Phone: (706) 738-8822

Heights Church

Address: 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy # A, Beech Island, SC 29842 (Behind Mi Ranchos in Clearwater )

Phone: Contact Josh at 803 341-2003

Shelters

Richmond County

Mt Salem Outreach Ministries

Address: 2121 Augusta Rd, Gloverville, SC 29828

Phone: (803) 593-2276

Hours: 4 pm – 6 pm

Men only – No men under the age of 20 will be accepted.

Garden City Rescue Mission

Address: 828 Fenwick St, Augusta, GA 30901

Phone: (706) 724-6960

Men only – Men have to be over the age of 18 and have a shelter clearance.

Registered sex offenders are not allowed.

Hours: 1pm – 5pm

Pet shelter locations

Hippodrome Horse Complex

Address: 5540 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Beech Island, SC 29842

Phone: (803) 278-4785

Are opening their doors for evacuees coming from the coast can shelter their horses for free in North Augusta, S.C.

To reserve a spot call 706-373-8769.