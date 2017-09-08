A complied list of locations taking hurricane evacuees in the CSRA

(WJBF) – Due to the severe weather condition here at WJBF NewsChannel 6, we are looking to keep our community safe.
Below is a compiled list of locations offering shelter for hurricane evacuees and pets.
Schools
Aiken County:
Many schools in Aiken will be open if they are Red Cross facilities.
Barnwell County:
TBA
Bamberg County:
- Denmark- Olar Middle School
Address: 332 E Clark St, Denmark, SC 29042
Phone: (803) 793-3383
- Denmark- Olar High School
Address: 197 Viking Cir, Denmark, SC 29042
Phone: (803) 793-3307
Columbia County:
TBA
Evans County:
TBA
Richmond County:
- Academy of Richmond County
Address: 910 Russell St. Augusta, Ga. 30904
Phone: (706)737-7152
- Tutt Middle School
Address: 495 Boy Scout Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Phone: (706)737-7288
- Glenn Hills Middle School
Address: 2941 Glenn Hills Dr, Augusta, GA 30906
Phone: (706) 796-4705
- Bulter High School
Address: 2011 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
Phone: (706) 796-4959
- Pine Hill Middle School
Address: 2147 Mc Elmurray Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: (706) 592-3730
Address: 4558 Brothersville Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: (706) 592-2089
Churches
Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church
Address: 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904
Phone: (706) 738-8822
Address: 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy # A, Beech Island, SC 29842 (Behind Mi Ranchos in Clearwater )
Phone: Contact Josh at 803 341-2003
Shelters
Richmond County
Mt Salem Outreach Ministries
Address: 2121 Augusta Rd, Gloverville, SC 29828
Phone: (803) 593-2276
Hours: 4 pm – 6 pm
Men only – No men under the age of 20 will be accepted.
Garden City Rescue Mission
Address: 828 Fenwick St, Augusta, GA 30901
Phone: (706) 724-6960
Men only – Men have to be over the age of 18 and have a shelter clearance.
Registered sex offenders are not allowed.
Hours: 1pm – 5pm
Pet shelter locations
Hippodrome Horse Complex
Address: 5540 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Beech Island, SC 29842
Phone: (803) 278-4785
Are opening their doors for evacuees coming from the coast can shelter their horses for free in North Augusta, S.C.
To reserve a spot call 706-373-8769.