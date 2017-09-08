Augusta cooks up help for hurricane victims

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders were working up a sweat to help hurricane victims.

The Municipal Building looked like a tail-gate party as city officials were cooking up a fund raising barbecue.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy came up with the idea last week.

Dozens and dozens were turned out for a plate of grilled chicken and fixings with all the donations going to relief agencies helping Hurricane victims.

It was a lot of work but for a good cause.

“Commissioner Fennoy came up with the idea as you said he suggested to us and the mayor the Administrators office and others departments within the city government get involved with it so it can be a fund raiser for the Harvey victims with that being said we’re talking with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army as well as the Red Cross,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

City leaders praised the community participation in the fund raiser.

