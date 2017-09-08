Augusta looks for a spot to house evacuees pets

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is being forced to find a replacement shelter for the pets of hurricane evacuees.

Last year during the hurricane Mathew evacuation the fairgrounds were set aside for pets,

However Augusta didn’t get any bad weather with Mathew,

With Irma the city could see high winds and rain.

The fairgrounds are in a low lying area, and the building is open to the elements.

‘We are looking for an alternate location environmental services has a warehouse we are going to check out with the department of Agriculture to make sure it is approved by them and if it is and I’m hoping and believing it will be that is where we will be housing the animals,” says Augusta Animal Services Director Sharon Broady.

Broady says pets will also be housed at the city shelter at first, she says during last year’s evacuation; the city sheltered about three dozen pets.