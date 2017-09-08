Augusta Mayor issues statement on Hurricane Irma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued a statement regarding local preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

“The city of Augusta will be ready for Hurricane Irma. We are working seamlessly with our first responders, non-profit partners, and community leaders to prepare our citizens, protect our vital assets, and provide shelter for those in need. While there is no threat of imminent danger, we encourage all Augustans to prepare for high winds and rain on Monday,” said Davis. “Be alert and engaged in the days ahead as we continue to track Hurricane Irma’s trajectory and brace for the storm’s impact on our community.”