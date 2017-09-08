Augusta Mayor issues statement on Hurricane Irma

WJBF Staff Published:
Photo of Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.
Photo of Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued a statement regarding local preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

“The city of Augusta will be ready for Hurricane Irma. We are working seamlessly with our first responders, non-profit partners, and community leaders to prepare our citizens, protect our vital assets, and provide shelter for those in need. While there is no threat of imminent danger, we encourage all Augustans to prepare for high winds and rain on Monday,” said Davis.  “Be alert and engaged in the days ahead as we continue to track Hurricane Irma’s trajectory and brace for the storm’s impact on our community.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s