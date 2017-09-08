Augusta readies for evacuees, and Irma created problems

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Like last year Augusta’s schools and rec centers will serve as the temporary homes for thousands of Savannah area storm evacuees

The most vulnerable of which will be arriving first.

“The special medical needs evacuees will come in tonight about ten PM then tomorrow morning all of the other evacuees will start and we’ll have all our shelters up and running at eight AM tomorrow morning,” said Fire Chief Chris James.

Last year served as a dress rehearsal for Augusta’s response to the evacuees, but with Hurricane Mathew, there was no serious weather alongside city officials say that won’t be the case with Irma.

“We know there’s going to be heavy rains and winds touching down we believe on Monday that’s what the weather forecasts are indicating to us that’s what all our partners are indicating to EMA Director Chief James I think that’s the posture we’re in as a city,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Irma will not be packing its full punch when it hits Augusta but it will still be producing a lot of rain and wind so downed trees and localized flash flooding are possible, but engineers say there will be plenty of help waiting in the wings.

“Our in-house crews we also have our on call contractors we have about 15 or 16 on call contractors they’re all on standby there already,” said Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.