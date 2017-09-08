CSRA 9/11 ceremonies cancelled due to Irma

CSRA (WJBF) – Due to the arrival of Hurricane Irma, a number of local ceremonies dedicated to remembering September 11th have been cancelled.

The Columbia County ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. has been cancelled.

Augusta’s 9/11 ceremony, originally scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Commons, has also been cancelled.

Augusta University’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been cancelled.

Fort Gordon’s September 11th Memorial Ruck March, beginning Saturday, September 9th, has also been cancelled.

