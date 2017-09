NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Hippodrome in North Augusta has been announced to be redeveloped into multi-use facility.

The aim is to use the facility for concerts, sports competitions and more.

The upcoming Border Bash will also be held there this year with a line-up including the band Eve 6, Ashley McBride, Black Dogs, the UGA & SC cheerleaders and mascots and a Fireworks show.