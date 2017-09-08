Richmond County shelters preparing for evacuees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta is gearing up to shelter thousands of evacuees from the hurricane.

At a press conference today city leaders said like a year ago seven schools will be used as shelters and they will begin getting them set up starting at 5 p.m. this afternoon.

For self evacuees Trinity on the Hill church will open at 2 p.m.

Augusta has an agreement with Chatham county to shelter up 3000 evacuees and city leaders say they’ll be ready for those already fleeing hurricane Irma.

“There should not be widespread fear and panic,” says Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, “we want to make sure the citizens of Augusta fully understand we are in a very safe place we are anticipating heavy rains and wind not unlike what we experienced with the tropical storm prior to Mathew last year.”

City engineers say city crews as well as outside contractors will be on call in the event the wind and rain from Irma brings down trees or causes localized flooding.