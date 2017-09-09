Augusta shelters accepting evacuees ahead of Irma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta opened up extra shelters Saturday for those escaping Hurricane Irma.

Diamond Lakes Regional Park, on 103 Diamond Lakes Way, has 26 sites plus up to 100 additional spots, for

self-contained campers. Check-in times are 8 am through 8 pm.

Patriot’s Park, on 5445 Columbia Road in Grovetown, is also accepting evacuees.

Warren Road Community Center, Trinity On The Hill United Methodist Church and the Henry Brigham Center are at capacity and cannot

accept any additional evacuees at this time.

The first seven shelters for the Chatham County Plan have been set up and have been receiving groups of

evacuees throughout the weekend.

*The shelters prepared for the Chatham County Plan are not open to the public or self-evacuees.*

There are currently shelters may be opened for self-evacuees as the need arises and will be posted on the Augusta, Georgia website.

Additional information regarding sheltering can be obtained by calling 706-821-2300.