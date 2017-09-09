City of Augusta accepting donations, volunteers

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF) – If you are looking to help those feeling Hurricane Irma, the city of Augusta is accepting donations.

There will be a donation center at 2163 Central Avenue on Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are accepting the only following items:

new bath towels

lotion

distilled water

baby wipes

baby and adult diapers (especially larger sizes)

new, unopened packages of socks and underwear

You can also donate your time

The city is looking for volunteers to help with general labor and assist with evacuees.

Those interested can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IrmaVolunteer to register to help.