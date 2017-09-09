Columbia, S.C. opening up shelters for Hurricane Irma evacuees

By Published:
CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 8: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma passing the eastern end of Cuba at about 8:00 am EST on September 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a category 4 storm en route to a destructive encounter with Florida this weekend. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WJBF)-  Emergency shelters will be available for residents and visitors who are evacuating from southern coastal areas due to Hurricane Irma.

Shelters are generally the place of last resort. Individuals and families are encouraged to have emergency plans in place. These plans should include relatives or friends with whom you can stay or locations to which you will travel.

In the event that you must use a shelter, please consider the following before arriving:

Bring your own pillows, blankets and cots as these items might not be available at every location.

If you are on a restricted diet, bring your own specialty food items.

A complete list of open shelters is available at scemd.org/shelters-rss and is updated in real-time as more shelters become available.

The Department of Social Services is designated as the lead agency for coordinating mass care operations. In particular, DSS works with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and other state agencies and volunteer relief organizations in disaster situations to coordinate the capability to meet basic human needs (shelter, food, bulk distribution of emergency relief supplies, disaster welfare inquiries, and emergency social services).

Residents evacuating from the southern South Carolina coast may go to one of the following emergency shelters:

Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.

     Colleton County Middle School

     1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.

     Walterboro, S.C.

Jasper County – OPEN AT 10 a.m.

     Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex

     250 Jaguar Trail

     Ridgeland, S.C.

Richland County – OPEN AT NOON

     Dent Middle School

     2721 Decker Blvd.

     Columbia, S.C.

ADDITIONAL SHELTERS WILL BE OPENED BASED ON NEED.

CURRENT SHELTER STATUS IS UPDATED AUTOMATICALLY ONLINE AT WWW.SCEMD.ORG/SHELTERS-RSS.  

