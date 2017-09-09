CSRA Hurricane Irma Update: Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m.

CSRA (WJBF)- As Hurricane Irma moves inland towards the Florida coast, the Augusta, Georgia Emergency Management

Agency and partner agencies are actively ensuring the needs of evacuees and residents are being provided

for.

Self-Evacuees and Chatham County Plan evacuees are expected to continue to arrive throughout the

day.

Shelters:

The Henry Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, has been opened as a shelter to self-evacuees.

Trinity On The Hill United Methodist Church is at capacity and cannot accept any additional evacuees at this time.

Additional shelters may be opened for self-evacuees as the need arises and will be posted on the Augusta,

Georgia website.

Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, has 26 sites plus up to 100 additional spots, for

self-contained campers. Check-in times are 8 am through 8 pm.

The first seven shelters for the Chatham County Plan have been set up and are prepared to receive groups

of evacuees throughout the day.

Augusta received 93 evacuees for the functional medical shelter overnight.

The first group of general population evacuees pursuant to the Chatham County Plan are on their way to Augusta.

The shelters prepared for the Chatham County Plan are not open to the public or self-evacuees and the Richmond County Board of Education is maintaining its media-free campus rules.

Additional information regarding sheltering can be obtained by calling 706-821-2300.

Hotel availability:

The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau is updating its room availability website daily. Please visit

http://www.visitaugusta.com to find information on Augusta hotels and other Georgia resources.

Pets:

Augusta will offer separate sheltering for pets of evacuees.

General donations:

Donations of lotion; distilled water; baby wipes; adult diapers (especially larger sizes); baby diapers; and

new, unopened packages of socks and underwear (especially larger sizes) are needed at this time. These

items can be delivered to 2163 Central Avenue from 9am through 6pm Saturday. No other items are being

accepted at this time.

Medical item donations:

Any business willing to donate medical items, the following medical items are needed: insulin needles and

privacy dividers. These items can be delivered to 2163 Central Avenue from 9am through 6pm Saturday.

Sand bags:

A maximum of 10 sand bags per residence for personal use are available for Augusta residents at 2316

Tobacco Road from 8am to 5pm day-to-day, while supplies last. Photo identification with proof of address

is required.