Evacuees talk about how they are holding up in a local shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Hundreds of evacuees are looking for a safe place to sleep here in the CSRA. Trinity on the Hill church opened its doors mid-day Friday to potential Hurricane Irma victims, and by Saturday at 5 a.m., the shelter had reached full capacity.

It was a beautiful Saturday, so some are wondering if Irma will even hit Coastal Georgia.

“It’s like the calm before the storm I guess you would say. You don’t really expect a hurricane to come at this point,” Robert Androvette, an evacuee said.

Although the sun was out, and there was a slight breeze in the CSRA Saturday, that weather hasn’t stopped most Hurricane Irma evacuees from fleeing to safety. Trinity on the Hill Church is sheltering 180 evacuees and is run by Red Cross of Augusta.

Two people staying there said this isn’t the first time they have had to leave everything behind to seek safety. It’s been less than a year since Hurricane Matthew, and Herbert Young from Buford, Georgia is still recovering from that storm.

“A few roof leaks, water got in the bathroom floor, the kitchen floor and wash room was kind of moist, and the water got really high. Well I had fire insurance. I had replace everything myself,” Young, evacuee, said.

“I was down in Vero Beach, Florida for Hurricane Matthew, and I ended up having to evacuate to Tampa. I got to the West Coast of it, so it really wasn’t that bad,” Androvette said.

Young and Androvette both have close friends and family with them. They agree that is all that they are concerned about.

“About the house and everything… I’m not worried about material things. I have some of my family here with me, and I will make sure they are safe. That is all that I am worried about right now,” Young said.

“The first thing I want to act on is fear: that I am going to lose all of my stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s just my stuff. It’s the people that I live with that truly matter. That’s the real thing– making sure our lives are safe,” Androvette said.

Young said he is anxious for his family back in Buford who are waiting it out, and he sees more and more local shelters reaching full capacity.

“Now I believe the shelter is full, and I see people turning around and have no place to go. It’s kind of hard. I know when you need a place to go and can’t find a place to go… It’s rough,” Young explained.

The shelter at the Henry Brigham Center has also reached full capacity. Evacuees who are going to shelters that are full are being directed to the Warren Road Shelter.

There are still several shelters still receiving people. Click here for a full list: http://wjbf.com/2017/09/08/a-complied-list-of-locations-taking-hurricane-evacuees-in-the-csra/