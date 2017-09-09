FFN: Week 4

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week four of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Harlem 7, Greenbrier 34
- Jefferson County 43, Washington-Wilkes 32
- Lincoln County 14, Abbeville 28
- Glenn Hills 6, Evans 49
- Burke County 38, Lakeside 3
- ARC 38, Josey 0
- Hephizbah 21, Butler 12
- Westside 20, Cross Creek 26
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- McCormick 22, Blackville-Hilda 20
- Bethune-Bowman 0, Wagener-Salley 22
- Scott’s Branch 12, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
- Westside (S.C.) 8, South Aiken 28
- Lexington 14, North Augusta 40
- Aiken 33, Clinton 47
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Strom Thurmond 28, Midland Valley 21
- Westminster 21, Augusta Christian 0
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Josey Band