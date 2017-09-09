FFN: Week 4

By and Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week four of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Harlem 7, Greenbrier 34
  • Jefferson County 43, Washington-Wilkes 32
  • Lincoln County 14, Abbeville 28
  • Glenn Hills 6, Evans 49
  • Burke County 38, Lakeside 3
  • ARC 38, Josey 0
  • Hephizbah 21, Butler 12
  • Westside 20, Cross Creek 26

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • McCormick 22, Blackville-Hilda 20
  • Bethune-Bowman 0, Wagener-Salley 22
  • Scott’s Branch 12, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
  • Westside (S.C.) 8, South Aiken 28
  • Lexington 14, North Augusta 40
  • Aiken 33, Clinton 47

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Strom Thurmond 28, Midland Valley 21
  • Westminster 21, Augusta Christian 0

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Josey Band

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s