Hurricane Matthew evacuee returns to CSRA fleeing from Irma, continues tradition of serving cups of coffee to comfort others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In the midst of the storm one evacuee is serving up cups of Joe for comfort.

Charles Polk has found himself back in a familiar place.

Polk, an evacuee from Savannah, stumbled upon the shelter at Trinity on the Hill, in Augusta, when he was forced to evacuate in 2016 before Hurricane Matthew hit the coast.

“When we got here it was just like a family and we pitched in and we started helping.” Polk told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Before Polk arrived at the church no one could figure out how to use the industrial coffee maker, but that quickly changed.

“It just so happens that, at the mission, I’m used to making a lot of coffee. We have like 30 people there and stuff. So I said I know how to make coffee and same type of pot.” Polk said.

Polk says when they were forced to evacuate again due to Hurricane Irma, he knew exactly where his family would go.

“Back to making coffee again,” he joked.

He says as a servant of God he’s more than happy to serve up cups of joe for comfort.

“Even in the midst of the hurricane and the stress and everything, if you can have something that makes you feel a little bit more comfortable and a little bit more at home than that kind of relieves the stress and the tension.” Polk told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Polk is a member of the Savannah Mission Bible Training Center.

He says it wasn’t an accident he ended up at Trinity on the Hill last year, because now there’s a great fellowship between both clergy’s.