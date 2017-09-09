Lane of Highway 25 closes after multi-car crash

By Published: Updated:
One lane of Highway 25 North is closed due to a multi-car accident,.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)  -One lane of Highway 25 north was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 25 north towards Augusta at McManus Road,

This slowed down evacuation traffic and has been the second crash with injuries in two days. Deputies will continue enforcing traffic laws in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives.

Three ambulances from Burke County were on scene and one person was transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

We will keep you updated oh when the lane will reopen. Burke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard is advising people to slow down and be prepared to stop. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s