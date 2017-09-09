Lane of Highway 25 closes after multi-car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) -One lane of Highway 25 north was closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 25 north towards Augusta at McManus Road,

This slowed down evacuation traffic and has been the second crash with injuries in two days. Deputies will continue enforcing traffic laws in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives.

Three ambulances from Burke County were on scene and one person was transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

We will keep you updated oh when the lane will reopen. Burke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard is advising people to slow down and be prepared to stop.