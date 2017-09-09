PCOS Awareness Month

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Association explains PCOS and how you can help raise money for the life-changing disease.  Learn more about the organization here.

To participate locally in helping to raise awareness and funds for PCOS, you can participate in the PCOS Bowling and Bake Auction Saturday from 3-5 p.m.  at Northside Lanes in North Augusta, S.C.  The cost is $15 and that includes bowling shoes.  There will be a cash only bake auction.  All proceeds benefit PCOS Challenge:  The National Polycystic Association.  You can sign up by emailing toughpearls@gmail.com.

