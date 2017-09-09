Team Stinkykiss sets up shelter in Aiken for evacuee pets, in need of items; two local vets also taking in pets

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Team Stinkykiss has an evacuation shelter set up at the Aiken Fairgrounds again for pets.

They tell NewsChannel 6 that they had a lot of pets come in overnight, and more are coming.

They are in need of wire crates, blankets, etc.

They have two posts on their Facebook page.

One is for evacuees and one for how to help.

Please see the links below for more information.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1609223645795348&id=474417195942671

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1609249042459475&id=474417195942671

All God’s Creatures Vet and Martinez Animal Hospital are also taking evacuees.