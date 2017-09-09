Trinity on the Hill taking in evacuees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Evacuees from coastal Georgia areas are heading into the CSRA, as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Richmond County schools and other facilities are being used to house those families.

Saturday morning, NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman was at Trinity on the Hill, located on Monte Sano Avenue in Augusta.

Bornman tells us that more than 180 people have left their homes in Chatham County, and made their way to Augusta.

Trinity on the Hill can house about 150 evacuees and there are many other shelters in our area.

